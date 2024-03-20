BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$105.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.31.

DOO opened at C$83.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.85. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

