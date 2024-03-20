Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

