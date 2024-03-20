Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.