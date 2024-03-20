Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

