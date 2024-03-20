Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average of $223.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

