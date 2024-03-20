Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 393 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.74. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

