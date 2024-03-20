Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $51,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,689,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of State Street by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

