Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $57,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.