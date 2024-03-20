Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $60,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after buying an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 786,477 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $210.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

