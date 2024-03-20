Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $61,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 429 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 6,699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

