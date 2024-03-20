Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $63,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.9 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $844.58 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.