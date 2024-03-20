Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $65,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.8 %

EXPE stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

