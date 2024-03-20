Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $92,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

