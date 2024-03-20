Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.09 and a beta of 1.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

