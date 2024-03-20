Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.