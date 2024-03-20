Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 687 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,213 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,981 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

