Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

