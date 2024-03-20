Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $50,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

