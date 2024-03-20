Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.