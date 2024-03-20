Bruce Leeds Sells 380,000 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
GIC opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
