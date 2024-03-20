BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) vs. Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Critical Analysis

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Axis Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axis Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

BTCS presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.90%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Axis Technologies Group.

This table compares BTCS and Axis Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Axis Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 14.90 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -3.94 Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.01

Axis Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs. It also develops a line of dimming and daylight harvesting ballasts that would utilize 54 watt lamps; and a line of addressable and load shedding ballasts, which would allow communications between the fixtures installed in the building and the building management systems. The company focuses on marketing its products to commercial users of fluorescent lighting fixtures, including office buildings, wholesale and retail buildings, hospitals, schools, and government buildings. The company was formerly known as Axis Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axis Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2006. Axis Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

