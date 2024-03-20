Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BRKH opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

