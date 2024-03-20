Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,600 shares of company stock worth $2,488,636. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Caleres by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Caleres by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 185,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

