Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,542,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.86% of Campbell Soup worth $967,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

