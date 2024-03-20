Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $3.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

NYSE BLND opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $806.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 611.92%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after buying an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $41,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 1,067,190 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 855,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $28,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

