Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $27.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,033,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after buying an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.