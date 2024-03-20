Canaccord Genuity Group Increases CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target to $5.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of CINT opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $563.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

