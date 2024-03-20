Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target to $19.50

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.79% from the company’s current price.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVTZF opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

