Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target to $19.50

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.79% from the company’s current price.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EVTZF opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $11.12.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
