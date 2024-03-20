Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.20) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
