Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.20) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Celebrus Technologies stock opened at GBX 231 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.06. Celebrus Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 255 ($3.25).

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

