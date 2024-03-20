Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

