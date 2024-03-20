Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,323,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 5,629,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.8 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

