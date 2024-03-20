Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Purchases 350,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65.

On Friday, January 12th, Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

