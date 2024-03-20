CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

