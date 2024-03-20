Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.