Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on April 10th

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8282 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance
OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
