Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on April 10th

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8282 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

