Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 178.09% from the company’s current price.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 648,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $350,120.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,516,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

