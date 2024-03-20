Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Scott Gunther Sells 387 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Gunther sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $21,749.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalent Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

