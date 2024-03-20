Charles Baker Sells 20,000 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eventbrite Price Performance

NYSE EB opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.