Che-Wei Lin Purchases 31,370 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,163 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $7,241,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 423,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 504,610 shares in the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

