Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $205.00 at TD Cowen

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $163.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

