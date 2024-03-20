Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 238,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.