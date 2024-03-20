Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.18.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 834.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

