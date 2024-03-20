Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.10.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

