Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Shares of CVR opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.10.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
