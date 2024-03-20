Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin Acquires 11,780 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 504,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,716,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 423,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

