China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CAAS stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 257,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 78.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

