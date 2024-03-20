China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.