China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.
