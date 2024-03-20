Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cormark downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$398.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.36.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.