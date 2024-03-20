Chris Koopmans Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

