Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 612 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $75,618.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,573,694.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

