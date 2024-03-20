Christian Todd Nichols Sells 10,417 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after buying an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

